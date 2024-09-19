Case filed against former CoU VC, proctor, officials over attack on students

A case was filed yesterday against AFM Abdul Moyeen, former vice-chancellor of Comilla University, and 94 others over assaulting students in front of the university on July 11.

Shakhawat Hossain, a former student of the university's pharmacy department, filed the case with Cumilla Sadar (South) Police Station against 35 named individuals and 60 unnamed persons, said Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of the station.

Kazi Omar Siddique, former proctor of the university, some other unicersity officials and BCL activists were also among the accused.

According to the case statement, the incident occurred around 11:00am on July 11, near the university's ATM booth.

The complainant, identifying himself as a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, alleged that the attack was carried out under the direction of the former vice-chancellor and proctor, targeting students with violence and the use of crackers.

Md Sakib Hossain, a CoU coordinator of the student movement, said, "No case was filed on behalf of the students' movement, and Shakhawat is not listed as a coordinator among our 54 coordinators," he said.

Kazi Omar Siddique, former proctor of Comilla University, denied the allegations.

"As the proctor, I worked to protect the students during the movement. This case is based on false information. Even the movement's coordinators are unaware of the complaint," he told The Daily Star.