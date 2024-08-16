Case filed against Bodi and 32 others in Teknaf

A case was filed against Abdur Rahman Bodi, the controversial Awami League politician of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, and 32 others on charges of vandalism, looting and attack on businesses.

Teknaf Upazila Parishad Chairman Zafar Ahmed has also been accused in this case.

On Wednesday night, Cox's Bazar district BNP finance secretary Mohammad Abdullah filed the written complaint, where 70 unidentified people were also accused.

Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Osman Gani confirmed this information.

In the complaint, the plaintiff mentioned that after the fall of the government on August 5, armed attacks were carried out at his filling station (petrol pump), Alo shopping complex, Hotel Naf Queen and several other establishments under the leadership Bodi, the former member of parliament for Ukhiya-Teknaf.

They vandalised and looted the establishments, the complaint read.