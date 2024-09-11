Case filed against BNP leader's son over assault on freedom fighter in Barguna

A case was filed on Monday night against the son of a local BNP leader for allegedly assaulting freedom fighter Abdur Rashid in Barguna.

Abdur Rashid filed the case with Barguna Sadar Police Station against Shawon Molla, son of Barguna district BNP's former president Farooq Molla, and two others, said Dewan Jaglul Hasan, officer-in-charge of the police station yesterday.

According to the case statement, Shawon intercepted Rashid in front of the Barguna deputy commissioner's office around 11:00am on Sunday and beat him up.

The attack was filmed on mobile device and the accused later released it on social media.

"I have filed a case with the police station. Hopefully I will get justice," he added,

OC Dewan said, "The matter is under investigation. I will not make any comment over the matter."