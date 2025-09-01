Case filed against acting hospital director over rape of employee

A case has been filed against the acting director of Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in Kishoreganj over the rape of a temporary employee.

The woman filed the complaint with Kishoreganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 yesterday.

After recording the complainant's statement, the tribunal directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station to register the case as first information report (FIR) and take legal action accordingly, confirmed Public Prosecutor (PP) of the tribunal Md Jalaluddin.

According to the case statement, the accused, Helish Ranjan Sarker, 50, had been stalking the victim, who works at the hospital on a temporarily basis.

On August 21, Helish called the victim to his house on the pretext of discussing something and raped her. He threatened her with murder if she revealed the matter to anyone, adds the statement.

Later on August 26, the accused attempted to rape her again at his office room in the hospital. But his attempt was foiled when some of the hospital's staffers rushed there hearing the victim's screams, said the case statement.

Contacted, Helish denied the allegation and said he is a victim of conspiracy.

Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station OC Abdullah Al Mamun said he would act as per the court's directive.