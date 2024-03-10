Case filed against 4 over raping woman in Sunamganj

A case has been filed accusing four persons including a local Awami League leader for raping a woman after tying her male companion to a tree in Sunamganj's Dowarabazar.

The 27-year-old victim filed the case with Dowarabazar Police Station yesterday. Police then admitted her to the One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sunamganj District Hospital, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

The accused are Afsor Uddin, general secretary of Awami League's ward-4 unit of Mannargaon union parishad in Dowarabazar, Foyzul Bari, Abdul Karim, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Soyful Islam. They all are from Dowarabazar upazila.

The victim was from Habiganj's Madhabpur engaged in a relationship with the man of Sunamgnaj's Bishwambharpur. The man worked as a carpenter in Habiganj.

According to the case statement, the incident took place when the woman and her male companion reached Sunamganj around 11:00pm on Friday to get married.

After reaching Sunamganj, they hired an auto-rickshaw to reach their destination. But the auto driver Abdul Karim took them to an unknown location and called Afsor Uddin.

Then Abdul Karim and Afsor Uddin took them to Foyzul Bari's house at Jalalpur village where the woman was raped early yesterday, the case statement said.

Later around 4:00am, the accused left the woman and her friend on the road at Katakhali.

Then they took shelter in a house nearby.

AL's Dowarabazar upazila unit organising secretary Asit Kumar Das confirmed Afsor's identity and said the accused is now on the run.

Rajon Kumar Das, additional superintendent of Sunamganj district police, said, "Being informed by the locals, the victim was rescued and sent to the hospital. A case has been recorded in this connection and police are looking for the four accused."