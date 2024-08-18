Case filed against 2 for gang-rape of 12-yr-old in Habiganj

A case was filed yesterday against two men on charge of gang-raping a 12-year-old girl in a village in Habiganj's Chunarughat upazila.

The incident occurred on the night of August 12, according to the victim's mother, who lodged the complaint with Chunarughat Police Station yesterday evening.

The accused, Billal and Farhad, are from the same locality.

Hillol Roy, Chunarughat Police Station's officer-in-charge, confirmed the case has been registered, and an operation is underway to locate and arrest the suspects.

On the night of the incident, Billal and Farhad visited the victim's home, bringing sweets and chatting with the family. Around 10:00pm, Billal gave the sweets to the family. Shortly after consuming them, the entire family lost consciousness.

The next morning, the family woke up to find their home in disarray and their daughter in distress. Realising something was wrong, they rushed her to the upazila health complex for medical attention.

According to the complaint, Billal and Farhad drugged the family with anaesthetic-laced sweets and then raped the child.

Billal is reportedly involved in criminal activities in the area, which further heightened the family's fear of speaking out. However, with community support, they decided to take legal action.

The victim's father, a rickshaw-puller, said, "I never imagined they would commit such an atrocity. We seek severe punishment for these individuals."

Efforts to reach Billal and Farhad have been unsuccessful, as their mobile phones are unreachable.