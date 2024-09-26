Case filed against 10 Jubo Dal activists for confining 2 army men in Ctg

Police filed a case after a group of people, mostly Jubo Dal activists, confined two army personnel who went Rangunia upazila of Chattogram to verify the arms-related information yesterday.

After the incident, army personnel from Rangunia camp rushed to the spot and rescued the two soldiers. The incident took place at Roarzarhat area of the upazila last evening. Army held a Jubo Dal man in this connection, said the sources.

The arrestee is Md Parvez, 35.

Sources said he is the younger brother of a local Jubo Dal leader Gazi Mohammad Jasim, of Rangunia municipality area.

He was sent to jail in connection with the case. Police made his brother Jasim and nine others accused in the case.

Rangunia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sabbir Mohammad Selim said, "Sub-inspector Uttam Kumar filed the case against 10 who kept the two army men confined during their official work."

Police and local sources said two members of the army intelligence team from the temporary army camp in Rangunia received intel that illegal firearms and ammunition were kept inside a shop named "M/S Gazi Jasim Enterprise" in Roazarhat Bazar located at Ward 8 of Rangunia municipality.

Later, to verify the information, the duo went to the shop Wednesday afternoon. At that time, the arrested Jubo Dal and others obstructed the army personnel and confined them. Later the soldiers informed the matter to Rangunia camp where a team of army rescued them.