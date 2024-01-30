Case backlogs: Anisul orders cooperation among courts

Law Minister Anisul Huq today directed the officials concerned of the ministry to strengthen the coordination between the upper and lower courts to reduce the backlogs of pending cases.

He also asked them to gear up the case disposal activities out of the courts through alternative dispute resolution (ADR) system under the district legal aid offices.

He made the instructions at a meeting with the officials of the law and justice division and legislative and parliamentary affairs division of the ministry of law, justice and parliamentary affairs at his secretariat office.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar presided over the meeting held to fix the new action plans for the ministry after Anisul assumed the responsibility for the ministry for a third consecutive term.

Anisul said the judicial functions will be fast-tracked and the backlog of cases will be reduced after the implementation of the e-judiciary project.

Therefore, the e-judiciary project will be implemented on priority basis, he said.

He directed the committee concerned to submit a report on the amendment of the Codes of the Criminal and Civil Procedures and their translation in Bangla in three months.