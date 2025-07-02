Case against Hasina: ICT-1 begins hearing on charge framing

The hearing on charge framing against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two top aides began yesterday in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

In his submission to the International Crimes Tribunal-1, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam appealed for framing charges against Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun for their alleged involvement in crimes including murder, attempted murder, torture, and use of lethal weapons, among others.

Tajul Islam said Hasina was driven by a desire to cling to power at all costs, and in the process, incited violence, as well as ordered the use of lethal weapons, including from helicopters, to quell last year's protests.

"The atrocities were widespread and systematic," he told the tribunal.

Some 305,311 rounds of ammunition were fired, and more than 1,500 civilians were killed and over 25,000 wounded during last year's protests in July and August, Tajul said in a packed courtroom amid pin-drop silence.

On June 1, the tribunal took cognisance of the charges brought by prosecutors against the three, accusing them of crimes against humanity because of their superior command responsibility, conspiracy, incitement, instigation, facilitation, abetment, complicity, failure to punish, and failure to prevent crimes.

That day, the prosecutors also produced 8,747 pages of documents and testimonies from 81 witnesses, along with 135 pages detailing the formal charges.

Evidence also includes drone and CCTV footage, audio clips of telephone conversations, forensic reports of digital evidence, confessional statements, photographs and videos on social media and news outlets, reports from national and international organisations, and official documents from state agencies.

In yesterday's submission, Tajul Islam said Hasina and the other two accused hold the overall command responsibility connected to the violent suppression of the uprising.

However, he mentioned three specific cases: the murder of 23-year-old student protester Abu Sayeed in Rangpur, the killing of six others in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka, and the killing and burning of six people in Ashulia.

He read out five counts of charges before the tribunal against the three accused, urging the tribunal to frame charges against them.

After his submission, state-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain, representing Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman, both currently absconding, requested 15 days to prepare their defence. The tribunal scheduled July 7 for the next hearing.

Following the proceedings, Amir told reporters that the charges against his clients were unfounded and he would try his best to get them acquitted.

The ousted leader's banned Awami League, in a statement issued in London, called it a "show trial" and said that the accused "categorically denies the charges", reported AFP.

Jaiad Bin Amjad, defence counsel for former IGP Mamun, who is currently in custody, informed the court that he would not present his arguments at this stage.

This is the second hearing on charge framing in connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

The proceeding was telecast live on BTV.

In charge 1, the three are accused of murder, torture, and inhumane acts for aiding, abetting, and failing to prevent violent attacks by law enforcement and Awami League cadres on unarmed student protesters.

According to charge 2, they have been accused of ordering the use of lethal weapons (including helicopters and drones) to subdue student protesters. The accused are allegedly guilty of superior command responsibility, complicity, facilitation and conspiracy.

According to charge 3, the accused issued orders, incited, abetted, facilitated, conspired and were complicit in the killing of Abu Sayed on July 16.

The fourth charge accuses them of orchestrating the murder of six unarmed protesters in Chankharpul, Dhaka, on August 5 by direct order, incitement, abetment, facilitation, complicity, and conspiracy.

In charge 5, the defendants are accused of the shooting of six student protesters, five of whom were killed and burned, while the sixth was reportedly set on fire while still alive, in Ashulia on August 5 last year.