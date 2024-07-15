Case against BASIC Bank ex-chairman: Court to decide on accepting charges on Sept 12

A Dhaka court set September 12 to decide whether it will accept the charges brought against former BASIC Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and five others in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission over embezzlement and money laundering of around Tk 95 crore.

Five others are Bacchu's wife Shirin Aktar, sons Sheikh Rafa Hye and Sheikh Sabid Hye Anik, Bacchu's brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna and Le Meridien Dhaka owner Amin Ahmad.

Of them, Amin Ahmad was sent to jail on July 10 after he surrendered before the court while Bacchu and all his family members are on the run.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after the charge sheet was placed before him for its acceptance.

On May 27, ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Neyamul Ahsan Gazi and also the investigation officer of the case, pressed charges against Bacchu, his wife Shirin Aktar and four other accused in the case.

The IO showed Bacchu and four others fugitives and appealed to the court to issue arrest warrants against them as they are yet to secure bail from any other courts in the country.

ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Nurul Huda filed the case with its integrated district office of Dhaka-1 on October 2 last year.

According to the case statement, Bacchu bought a 30.25 katha land for Tk 110 crore from Amin Ahmad, but two deeds showed the property value to be Tk 15.25 crore. Amin allegedly assisted in ensuring that the land price was shown lower than the market price. Bacchu later transferred the land to his wife Shirin and sons Rafa an Anik.

Bacchu tried to hide his illegal income while also understated the value of the land at Tk 94.75 crore in the registration, depriving the government of over Tk 8.52 crore in revenue, according to the case statement.