Caretaker govt system must be made sustainable: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday said the Supreme Court wants issues regarding the caretaker government system to be resolved in a manner that ensures a workable and sustainable framework for democracy, so that no future political crisis arises.

He asked if the caretaker government system is revived, when would it become effective.

The chief justice was presiding over a seven-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC during the hearing on the review petitions against the apex court verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

After the hearing was concluded, the bench allowed the review petitioners to move an appeal before the court against its 2011 verdict.

The apex court also set October 21 for the hearing of the appeal.

Responding to the chief justice's question, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman said the Appellate Division has the powers to issue necessary guidelines for a sustainable solution regarding the caretaker government issues and to determine when the system will become effective after hearing of the appeal.

In the meantime, the interim government will fulfill its role, he added.

The attorney general represented the state while Sharif Bhuiyan, accompanied by lawyer Tamim Hussain Shawon, appeared for the review petitioners, Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar and four others, and lawyers Zainul Abedin, Badruddoza Badal, Ahsanul Karim, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, and Kayser Kamal appeared for BNP.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for Jamaat-e-Islami, lawyer Ehsan A Siddiq appeared as an intervener, and lawyer Shahriar Kabir represented another petitioner, Mofazzal Islam.

Earlier, BNP's lawyer Zainul Abedin told the Appellate Division that its 2011 verdict cancelling the caretaker government system was not lawful as it was signed by the judges concerned 16 months after the judgment was delivered.

The system was introduced in 1996 through the 13th amendment.

Another lawyer for BNP, Ruhul Quddus, added that the system does not contradict the basic structure of the constitution, citing its role in holding free and fair polls.

Jamaat's lawyer Shishir Manir argued that the Appellate Division committed an error by altering the short order delivered in an open court and adding new concepts to the full judgment delivered 16 months later.

He mentioned that the caretaker system strengthened democracy and did not violate the doctrine of the basic structure.

The first petition, filed by Badiul Alam and four others on August 27 last year, argued that the caretaker system was introduced through a political consensus and had become a basic structure of the constitution.

The petitioners said the 2011 Appellate Division verdict was self-contradictory, as the short verdict allowed the next two national elections under a caretaker government system, but it was omitted in the full judgment.

Four other petitioners are Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan, and Zahrah Rahman.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar filed review petitions on October 16 and 23 last year.

All the petitioners said elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024 proved that free and fair polls were not possible under political governments.