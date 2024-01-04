Candidates’ supporters trying to hire known criminals: Rab

Followers of some candidates contesting the January 7 polls are trying to hire known criminals to commit violence during the election, Rab said today.

"We have intelligence that some highly motivated followers of candidates are trying to hire known criminals and may appoint themto engage in violence," said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's legal and media wing, at the Rab media centre in Karwan Bazar.

He said some isolated violent incidents have taken place across the country.

"We have seen campaign booths of some candidates, no matter what party they belong to, come under attack by other candidates' followers and known criminals. These criminals were in jail but are now on bail and they commit suchcrimes," said Moin in reply to a reporter's query.

"In the last 72 hours, Rab has managed to arrest around 50 people, including some public representatives, for specific complaints against them," he said.

Moin said the returning officers informed Rab about these people's involvement in violence, based on written complaints.

"We have managed to bring many of these people to book and cases have been filed against them," he said.

Regarding taking steps against the people hiring noted criminals, Moin said, "Our intelligence teams are working on it. The process is underway to bring such criminals to book."