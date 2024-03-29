Candidate, brother arrested for using audio device in pry teacher recruitment exam

A woman sitting for the primary teacher recruitment exam in Brahmanbaria was arrested along with her brother today on suspicion of conspiring to cheat in the exam.

She was detained with an audio device, and her brother, who was found waiting outside the exam centre, was also picked up.

The arrestees are Rina Akter, 23, a candidate, and her brother Abdul Jalil, 28, of Tukchanpur village under Pattan union of the district's Bijoynagar upazila, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent quoting Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Selim Sheikh.

The exam started at Brahmanbaria Pouro Degree College centre at 10:00am. An invigilator noticed that Rina had not written anything on the answer sheet even after half an hour and informed the matter to the UNO through the principal of the college.

UNO Selim Sheikh said, "We came to the centre and a female police official frisked her. She [Rina] was initially angered and refused to cooperate. Eventually, we recovered a small wireless audio device from her ear along with an electronic device similar to an ATM card with a SIM card.

A phone, an ATM card, and a wireless audio receiver that was recovered from the arrestee. Photo: Collected

"After interrogation, her brother Abdul Jalil, who was waiting outside the centre, was also detained," he added.

The college principal filed a fraud case against them with the Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Aslam Hossain confirmed their arrests.

After their arrest, Rina said she collected these devices from her brother's friend, the UNO said.

The UNO said Rina may have started writing the answers to the questions after getting the correct answers from outside through the two devices found on her person.

"A criminal gang is responsible for cheating during primary teacher recruitment exams. All those involved in the ring will be brought under the law," he said.

Asked, the UNO said, "In cases like these, we usually conduct a mobile court and sentence the accused to three to six months of jail and they would get bail and get out of prison in just a few days."

"However, this is a special case. The duo looks like ordinary villagers who cannot access such sophisticated devices on their own," Selim added.

"Hence, we filed a regular case against them so that police can conduct an investigation and identify the criminal ring and arrest its members," he said.