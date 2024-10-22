Cancellation of EC registration: SC restores Jamaat's appeal

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:58 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:44 AM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today restored an appeal that challenged a High Court verdict which scrapped Jamaat-e-Islami's registration with the Election Commission as a political party.

The apex court will now fix a date for holding complete hearing of the appeal on merit, Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, a lawyer for Jamaat-e-Islami, told The Daily Star.

He said, "If the Appellate Division allows the appeal after holding hearing on it, Jamaat-e-Islami will get back its registration with the Election Commission and will participate in the elections".

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order after holding hearing on a petition filed by Jamaat, seeking restoration of the appeal.

On September 1, lawyer Shishir Manir submitted the petition to the apex court on behalf of the party's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar seeking necessary directives.

On that day, he told The Daily Star that the Appellate Division earlier dismissed Jamaat's appeal against the High Court verdict without holding a complete hearing.

On November 19 last year, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed Jamaat's appeal for "default" as its counsels did not appear before the court on that day.

Jamaat had filed the appeal against the HC verdict that scrapped its registration with the EC on August 1, 2023.

Barrister Ehsan A Siddiq placed arguments on behalf of the petitioner while a number of pro-Jamaat lawyers, including its leader Md Jashim Uddin Sarker, were present at the court during today's hearing.

Related topic:
Jamaat-e-IslamiJamaatElection Commission
