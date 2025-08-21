Cancellation of caretaker govt: SC fixes August 26 for hearing review petitions

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today fixed August 26 for hearing of the review petitions challenging its 2011 verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed set the date after Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, a lawyer for Jamaat-e-Islami who filed three review petitions, prayed for early hearing of the matters.

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and five citizens filed the review petitions with the Appellate Division last year to turn down its 2011 verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

The first review petition was lodged by five citizens including Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of rights organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, on August 27 last year saying that the caretaker government system had been introduced through political consensus of the people and therefore, it has become a basic structure of the constitution, which cannot be scrapped.

The Appellate Division verdict that had cancelled the 13th amendment of the constitution is self-contradictory as the court in its short verdict said that the next two national elections (10th and 11th parliamentary elections) could be held under the caretaker government, but this directive was not mentioned in the full judgement, they said in the petitions.

The four other petitioners are Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan and Zahrah Rahman.

Filing of the review petitions came in the wake of the student-led uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, leading to her fleeing to India and the subsequent formation of an interim government under Professor Muhammad Yunus on August 8.

A seven-judge full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by the then chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, declared by a majority view on May 10, 2011, the 13th amendment to the constitution (related to the caretaker government) null and void.

After the verdict was announced, the 15th Amendment Act was passed by the National Parliament on June 30, 2011, bringing several issues, including the abolition of the caretaker government system. A gazette notification was published to this effect on July 3, 2011.

On October 16 and 23 last year, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat-e-Islami's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar respectively submitted two separate review petitions to the Appellate Division seeking restoration of the 13th amendment of the constitution that had introduced the caretaker government system.

In the petitions, they said the national elections held in 2014, 2018 and 2024 have demonstrated that holding any fair election is not possible under any political government.