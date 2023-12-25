Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:54 AM

Preventing sabotage

Cameras being set up at train stations: IGP

Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:54 AM
Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun yesterday said the installation of Internet Protocol (IP) cameras at important places including the railway stations is underway to prevent sabotage acts in trains.

The IGP said they will try to complete the work within a week.

He told this in response to a question from journalists after observing the security measures taken on the occasion of Christmas at Kakrail church in the capital.

The IGP said miscreants could not carry out anti-election activities openly as their programmes do not have public support.

"The law-and-order situation is completely under our control. Still, some destructive incidents are taking place. But people are apprehending these perpetrators and handing them over to us. People are with us," he added.

In response to another question, the police chief said they are working as per the instructions of the Election Commission to maintain the law-and-order situation during polls. Strict legal action will be taken if anyone tries to deteriorate the situation, he warned.

Meanwhile, the counter terrorism and transnational crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed to have arrested two people, including the mastermind, in connection with the derailment of Mohanganj Express in Gazipur on December 13.

CTTC Chief Md Asaduzzaman will brief reporters today in this regard.

On December 13, a 20-foot stretch of rail line was cut off by unidentified criminals when six carriages and the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound train from Netrakona's Mohanganj derailed near Bhawalgarh station to the north of Joydebpur junction.

One person was killed and at least 11 were injured in the incident.

Police and district administration officials said they recovered two gas cylinders that were used to power a blowtorch to sever the section of the rail.

