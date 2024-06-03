Cabinet decides to relocate Shahbagh Police Station

The Cabinet has decided to relocate the Shahbagh Police Station from its present location to fully implement the Shadhinata Stambha project at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

It will be relocated to the current location of the Sakura restaurant, near the Hotel Intercontinental intersection, an official of the cabinet division said.

This decision was taken at the meeting held at the prime minister's office today, presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

An official of the cabinet division confirmed the development to the Daily Star.

He said the PM instructed the home and LGRD ministers to implement the decision.

Sources said Shahbagh Police Station was the main obstruction in implementing the Shadhinata Stambha project. The decision removed that uncertainty.

The Ministry of Liberation War proposed removing the police station in a cabinet meeting on Monday.

According to the sources, despite repeated attempts by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs did not take the initiative to move the police station. Moreover, Dhaka South City Corporation opposed the relocation of the police station.