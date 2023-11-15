CAAB driver stabbed to death by muggers

A driver of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) was stabbed to death by muggers in Dhaka's Kawla area near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The deceased was identified as Arman Ali, 26, of Dhanarpar village in Phulchari upazila of Gaibandha.

The incident happened Monday evening, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

His colleague Zahidul Islam said Arman used to live in the civil aviation staff quarters.

"He (Arman) was returning home from work in the afternoon when a group of muggers stopped him near the Kawla railway crossing and tried to snatch his mobile phone," said Zahidul.

"At one point, the muggers stabbed him in the stomach and in the back," he added.

Arman was brought to the Emergency Department of DMCH, where doctors declared him dead at 8:10 pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, and the matter has been reported to the concerned police station, he added.