C-Section Death in Rajshahi: Probe team finds no error in treatment

Fingers pointed at IV fluid; deceased’s husband rejects probe findings

A probe committee has found no negligence in the treatment of Asma Khatun, who died at RMCH after a caesarian section at Islami Bank Medical College Hospital (IBMCH) in Rajshahi last month.

Asma Khatun, 38, a manager at an NGO in Paba upazila, died of "acute renal failure" after she was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on March 20, said Prof Abu Bakar Siddique, chairman of the six-member probe committee.

Another woman from Naogaon's Niamatpur upazila died at RMCH in a similar way that day, said Siddique, alsoa professor of the surgery department of IBMCH, a private hospital.

"We suspect an IV fluid used during the surgery caused the acute renal failure," he said, adding that the hospital authorities have sent a sample of the fluid to Dhaka to test if it was faulty.

The probe committee, formed by IBMCH authorities after Asma's death, is yet to submit the report to the Directorate General of Health Services, whichis currently handling the case.

However, no independent probe committee was formed by the regional health directorate in Rajshahi, said Dr Anwarul Kabir, director of theRajshahi Divisional Health Office.

"The issue is being handled directly by thehealth DG's office in Dhaka."

He said similar deaths have occurred elsewhere in the country, including Rajshahi and Bogura in the division. "In all the cases, it is being suspected that a batch of IV solutions, manufactured by Libra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, is faulty."

"We're waiting for laboratory test results of the IV solution."

Asma's husband, Afzal Hossain, however, refused to accept the probe findings.

"Her treatment at the hospital [IBMCH] was wrong from the beginning," he told The Daily Star. "I continued her treatment there since I couldn't shift from a doctor whom I had trusted for so long. But they killed my wife by giving her thewrong medicine."

He took Asma to the hospital for checkups every week during the last three months of her pregnancy.

Afzal said Asma was given an antibiotic for two months.

"When I complained to the doctor about her health deteriorating, she cut down the duration of the medicine's intake."

As per the doctor's given schedule, she was admitted to thehospital around 7:00pm on March 19.

"She was taken to the operation theatre for aC-section at 10:00pm," said Dr Kabir.

After a 40-minute-long C-section, it was found that she was developing acute renal failure and was taken to RMCH around 4:30am the next day, he said, adding that she died an hour later.

Afzal said the IBMCH authorities took her to RMCH to avoid taking responsibility for Asma's death. "They didn't even inform me. I didn't take her to RMCH; they did it themselves."

"We tried for 12 years to have a child. Now our child can never see his mother."