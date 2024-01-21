Butcher slain for ‘selling beef at cheaper price’

A meat trader was killed by other fellow traders in the Arani Bazar area of Rajshahi's Bagha upazila last morning.

The victim's family claimed Al Mamun, 38, of Piadapara area of the upazila was killed for offering meat at cheaper price.

Mamun started selling beef at the weekly market at Tk 600 per kilogramme six months ago whereas the other traders used to charge Tk 700 per kg, said the victim's brother Manik Ali.

His practice angered other traders, who recently threatened Mamun over the price issue, he added.

"The murder took place as he was selling meat at a lower price to attract customers," said Md Sujon, one of the cattle meat traders of the market, who claimed that he witnessed the murder.

In the morning, just hours before the incident, some traders, including Mamun's cousin Khokon rebuked Mamun over the price issue.

Around 10:30am, a customer first went to Khokon's shop for meat. But hearing his price, he went to Mamun for a cheaper price, which made Khohon furious.

Khokon, along with some other traders, attacked Mamun with sharp weapons used for processing meat.

Mamun died on his way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station.

The victim was stabbed three times in his chest and abdomen, said the police and doctors at RMCH.

"His body has been sent to RMCH's morgue for autopsy," the OC said.

A team of police was deployed at the market to avert any untoward situation, said the OC.