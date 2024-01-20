Butcher slain in Rajshahi for ‘offering cheaper price’

A cattle meat trader was killed by other fellow traders in Arani Bazar area in Rajshahi's Bagha upazila this morning.

Family said Al Mamun, 38, of Piadapara area of the upazila was killed for offering meat at cheaper price.

Mamun started selling meat at the weekly market at Tk 600 per kilogram six months ago whereas the other traders use to charge Tk 700 per kg, said the victim's brother Manik Ali.

His practice angered other traders, who recently threatened Mamun over the price issue, he added.

"The murder took place as he was selling meat at lower price to attract customers," said Md Sujon, one of the cattle meat traders of the market, who claimed that he witnessed the murder.

In the morning, some traders including Mamun's cousin Mizanur Rahman Khokon started rebuking over the price issue.

Around 10:30am, a customer first went to Khokon's shop for buying meat. But hearing the price, he went to the shop of Mamun to buy meat at a cheaper price, which made Khohon furious.

Khokon along with some other traders attacked Mamun with sharp weapons used for processing meat.

Mamun died on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station.

The victim was stabbed three times in his chest and abdomen, said the police and doctors at RMCH.

"His body has been sent to RMCH's morgue for autopsy," the OC said.

A team of police was deployed at the market to avert any untoward situation, said the OC.