Bus, truck torched in Chattogram on second day of blockade

A bus and a truck were torched in Chattogram's Karnaphuli and Rangunia areas today, the second day of the three-day countrywide blockade imposed by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

In Karnaphuli upazila, a passenger bus was set on fire allegedly by BNP men on Vellapara Road around 8:30am.

Jahir Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Karnaphuli Police Station, told The Daily Star, "BNP leaders and workers intercepted a moving bus. They vandalised and set the bus ablaze before leaving the scene."

"Later, firefighters arrived and managed to extinguish the flames. We are trying to arrest the arsonists," he said.

In a separate incident, unidentified people set fire to a stone-laden truck in Lichu Bagan area of Rangunia Upazila after setting a barricade on the road.

"The truck was set on fire around 3:30am today. It was heading towards Kaptai from Chattogram," said Chandon Kumar Chakrabarty, OC of Rangunia Police Station.