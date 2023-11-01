Bus, truck torched in Chattogram on second day of blockade

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 11:32 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 11:40 AM

Photo courtesy: Prothom Alo

A bus and a truck were torched in Chattogram's Karnaphuli and Rangunia areas today, the second day of the three-day countrywide blockade imposed by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

In Karnaphuli upazila, a passenger bus was set on fire allegedly by BNP men on Vellapara Road around 8:30am.

Jahir Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Karnaphuli Police Station, told The Daily Star, "BNP leaders and workers intercepted a moving bus. They vandalised and set the bus ablaze before leaving the scene."

"Later, firefighters arrived and managed to extinguish the flames. We are trying to arrest the arsonists," he said.

In a separate incident, unidentified people set fire to a stone-laden truck in Lichu Bagan area of Rangunia Upazila after setting a barricade on the road.

"The truck was set on fire around 3:30am today. It was heading towards Kaptai from Chattogram," said Chandon Kumar Chakrabarty, OC of Rangunia Police Station.

