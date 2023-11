A bus was set on fire in Dhaka's Uttara area this morning.

Unidentified miscreants torched the bus of Paristhan Paribahan around 7:00am in Azampur area, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Two fire engines doused the blaze at 7:30am, the fire service official said.

The incident took place on the last day of the three-day countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat.