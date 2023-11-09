Bus torched in Shahjadpur

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 03:02 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 03:05 PM

Photo: Collected

Arsonists set fire to a bus in Dhaka's Badda area this afternoon.

They torched a Raida Paribahan bus at Shahjadpur area around 2:25pm. Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at Fire Service Media Cell.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Al Faruk, additional deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Industrial Zone) claimed they have detained two BNP activists with a bottle of petrol, gas lighter and used fabric from Moghbazar area while trying to set fire to a bus.

Today is the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

