Bus torched in Shahjadpur

2 'BNP activists' detained in a separate incident in Moghbazar

Arsonists set fire to a bus in Dhaka's Badda area this afternoon.

They torched a Raida Paribahan bus at Shahjadpur area around 2:25pm. Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at Fire Service Media Cell.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Al Faruk, additional deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Industrial Zone) claimed they have detained two BNP activists with a bottle of petrol, gas lighter and used fabric from Moghbazar area while trying to set fire to a bus.

Today is the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.