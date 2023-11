Arsonists set fire to a bus of Ajmeri Paribahan near Nightingale intersection in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area around noon today.

The incident took place around 12:53pm, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of Fire Service Media Cell.

Photo: Collected

On information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Today is the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.