Arsonists torched a bus in Kazla area of Dhaka's Jatrabari this evening.

Two fire engines doused the blaze after the bus of Moumita Paribahan was set on fire around 7:45pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service media cell.

Incidents of arson attacks are being reported after BNP and alike minded parties started observing Hartal and blockade since their October 28 rally foiled.