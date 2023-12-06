Bus torched in Gazipur

Crime & Justice
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:07 PM

Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:05 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:07 PM
Photo: Fire Service

Arsonists set fire to a lorry in Gazipur this morning on the first day of the two-day blockade enforced by BNP and its allies.

Locals doused the blaze after unidentified persons torched the vehicle of a private company around 10:45am at Kapasia area, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service's media cell.

Earlier, arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Agrani Bank at Taltala of Dhaka's Khilgaon area this morning.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

