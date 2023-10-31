Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:11 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:14 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Bus torched in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:11 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:14 AM
Photo: Collected

Miscreants yesterday poured petrol and set a bus on fire on the Gazipur-Tangail highway in Gazipur.

A bus of Anabil Paribahan was torched by miscreants on the side of the highway in front of Bhawal Badre Alam Govt College shortly after 8:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Basan Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals said the bus travelling from Konabari to Gazipur's Chandana intersection with three passengers onboard was stuck in traffic. Suddenly, 8-10 people got on the bus and set it on fire and fled.

There were no casualties as the driver and passengers got down quickly, said the OC.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শীর্ষ খবর

রেকর্ড অষ্টম ব্যালন ডি’অর জিতে আরও উঁচুতে মেসি

প্রথম ফুটবলার হিসেবে তিনটি ভিন্ন ক্লাবে থাকাকালে ব্যালন ডি’অর জিতলেন মেসি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

‘নভেম্বরের প্রথমার্ধে তফসিল, ব্যালট পেপার সকালে নাকি আগের রাতে পাঠানোর আলোচনা হয়নি’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে