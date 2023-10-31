Bus torched in Gazipur

Miscreants yesterday poured petrol and set a bus on fire on the Gazipur-Tangail highway in Gazipur.

A bus of Anabil Paribahan was torched by miscreants on the side of the highway in front of Bhawal Badre Alam Govt College shortly after 8:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Basan Police Station.

Locals said the bus travelling from Konabari to Gazipur's Chandana intersection with three passengers onboard was stuck in traffic. Suddenly, 8-10 people got on the bus and set it on fire and fled.

There were no casualties as the driver and passengers got down quickly, said the OC.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, he added.