Unidentified arsonists set fire to a bus in Dhaka's Tejgaon area tonight.

Two fire engines doused the blaze after fire engulfed the bus of BBS Cables around 9:30pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

No casualties were reported, he said.

Since October 28, when BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled, arson attacks on vehicles have become almost a daily occurrence.