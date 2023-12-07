Bus set on fire in Motijheel

Arsonists set a bus on fire in the capital's Motijheel area this morning, on the second day of the two-day blockade being enforced by BNP and its allies.

A bus of Gazipur Paribahan was torched around 9:30am near Bok Chattar area.

The fire service was informed about the incident but locals and passersby doused the blaze, said Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service Control Room.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier yesterday, arsonists set fire to at least five buses in Dhaka, on the first day of the blockade.

The arson attacks are being reported since BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled on October 28 following a clash between the party men and police.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It is the 10th round of blockades called by the opposition parties since October 28.