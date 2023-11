A bus was set on fire in the capital's Mirpur-10 intersection this afternoon.

Unidentified arsonists torched the bus of Prajapati Paribahan around 1:10pm, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at Fire Service Media Cell.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire, he added.

Today is the first day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.