Crime & Justice
Sun Dec 24, 2023 04:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 04:23 PM

Bus set on fire in Jurain

Arsonists set fire to a bus in Dhaka's Jurain area this afternoon amid the countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.

Two fire engines doused the blaze after unidentified persons torched the bus of Raida Paribahan near Salahuddin Filling Station around 2:40pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

No casualties were reported, he said.

The arson attacks are being reported since BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled on October 28.

According to the fire service, at least 290 arson attacks, mostly on vehicles, were carried out till this morning since October 28.

