Bus set on fire in Gulistan

Arsonists set fire to a bus in Dhaka's Gulistan this morning, on the first day of the 36-hour blockade being enforced by BNP and its allies.

A bus of Bahon Paribahan was torched around 10:00am. Two fire engines doused the blaze, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service media cell.

No casualties were reported.

Arson attacks have been in the news since BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled on October 28 following a clash between party men and police.

BNP and its allies have been calling hartal and blockade programmes across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election.