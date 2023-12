A group of arsonists set a bus on fire at Zero Point in the capital's Gulistan this afternoon.

The arsonists torched a bus of Tanjil Paribahan at 2:23pm, said Rafi-al-Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service.

Fire officials were trying to douse the fire, he added.

Today is the second day of the two-day blockade of road, rail, and waterways called by BNP and its allies