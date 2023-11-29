Bus set on fire in Gazipur

Unidentified arsonists set fire to a bus on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in north Salna area of Gazipur city this morning.

According to the fire service and locals, some people threw burning substances at the bus and ran away around 6:30am in the city's north Salna area.

On information, two fire engines of Joydebpur's Fire Service and Civil Defence office rushed there and doused the fire after half an hour, our local correspondent reports.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, said the front part of the bus was burnt. No one was injured, he added.

The BNP and its allies have called a 24-hour blockade from 6:00am today.