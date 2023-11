A bus was set on fire by miscreants in Bayezid Bostami area of Chattogram at 10:25pm amid the ongoing blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Baizid Bostami Zone of CMP Belayet Hossen told the Daily Star, "Miscreants torched the bus around 10:20pm and fled the scene. On information firefighters rush to the spot and doused the flame after half an hour."

There were no reports of casualties in the incident.