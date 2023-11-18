Bus, pick up catch fire in Ctg

Fire broke out at a bus and a pick up in Chattogram's Chandgaon and Karnaphuli areas tonight.

Police are yet to confirm whether miscreants torched the vehicles, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The fire broke out at the bus in front of Bahaddarhat Roads and Highway officers' quarters, beside Rab-7's Chandgaon camp, said Officer-in-Charge of Chandgaon Police Station Jahidul Kabir.

He said, "The bus helper was changing a tyre on the roadside. The fire broke out around 9:00pm. Police are looking for the helper who was on the spot."

Photo: Collected

"We could not find out the reason behind the fire but we're not ruling out sabotage," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Port zone of CMP Shakila Soltana said a pickup van caught fire after the engine got overheated in Maijjartek area of Karnaphuli area.

However, local sources said miscreants torched the pickup on its way to the city. The driver of the bus fled the scene soon after the incident.