Bus helper held over harassment of JU student

Police detained a bus helper who allegedly harassed a female student of Jahangirnagar University on her way to the campus on May 14.

Abir Hossen, 20, helper of Maumita Paribahan, was detained from Naraonganj, said Shazaman, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.

He said based on a written complaint filed by the university authority, the helper was detained and was kept at the police station.

"The victim didn't want to file a case. We are looking into the matter," he said.

Yesterday, JU students intercepted and seized 16 buses of Moumita Paribahan, protesting the alleged harassment of the female student.

On Tuesday, the student was allegedly harassed by the helper in Radio Colony area of Savar when she was on her way back to the university.

She lodged a written complaint to the university proctor regarding this.

In the complaint, the victim wrote: "I was coming to the campus by a Moumita bus after providing tuition in Bank Town area around 6:30pm on Tuesday. When I paid the fare, the helper said he did not have any change and would give it to me later. When the bus reached Radio Colony area, the helper said the bus would go no further. All the passengers of the bus then got off and left. When I asked the helper to return the change, he said: 'let us take you to Dhaka'."

He then told the driver to make a U-turn and head towards Dhaka. The helper also approached and tried to hold her hand.

"At that time, there were only three people on the bus -- the driver, helper and another one of their acquaintances. As the driver did not stop, I jumped off the bus... I also hurt my knee."

"When I informed my batchmates, they took me to a hospital."

Asked, JU Proctor Prof Alamgir Kabir told The Daily Star, "We visited the spot along with Ashulia police and students. But did not find anything on the CCTV footage. We are looking into the matter seriously."

On behalf of the university, a case was filed with Savar Model Police Station over the incident.