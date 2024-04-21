Bus driver arrested

Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the driver of Raida Paribahan that rammed a motorcycle near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka killing an engineer at CAAB on Friday.

After hitting the motorcycle, the bus crashed through the boundary wall in front of the airport's third terminal.

A joint team of Rab-8 and Rab-1 arrested Mahmud Hasan from Barishal, said Lt Col Kazi Zubair Alam Shovan, commanding officer of Rab-8 yesterday.

Mahmud was taken to Dhaka, Rab officials said.

The driver went into hiding after the accident that claimed the life of Muidul Islam Siddiqui, 40, a senior sub-assistant engineer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

Yasir Arafat Khan, officer -in-charge of the Airport Police Station, had said the incident occurred around 10:00am when the Raida Paribahan bus lost control and rammed Muidul's motorcycle as he was heading to work before crashing through the boundary wall around Dhaka airport's third terminal.

Critically injured, Muidul was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.