Bullet-hit body of man recovered from Panchagarh village

Police today recovered a bullet-hit body of a man from a house in Haribhasa union in Panchagarh Sadar upazila.

The deceased is Raju Islam, 35, of Jhullipara area, said police.

The area is adjacent to Bangladesh's border with India.

The victim's family and locals said around 3:00am, some unidentified individuals left Raju outside his house where he was bleeding profusely.

While his family was taking him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in an ambulance, he died on the way. The family later brought the body home.

Receiving information, police visited his home this noon, conducted a primary inquest, and sent the body to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Md Shymi Imtiaz, additional superintendent of Panchagarh police (Sadar Circle), said police recovered the body from his home and confirmed marks of bullet wounds on both legs.

"Who shot him, what kind of firearm was used, and how he died will be clear after receiving the autopsy report and investigation," the official said.

The process of filing a case with Panchagarh Sadar Police Station in connection with the murder was underway.