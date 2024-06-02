Build monument at Salonga massacre site: HC

The High Court today directed the government to build a monument at Salonga in Sirajganj, where a genocide took place during the British regime in 1922.

In response to a writ petition, the HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be directed to take necessary measures to recognise January 27 as a national day marking the Salonga genocide day.

According to the petition, January 27, 1922 was the day of Salonga Haat. On that day, the campaign for boycotting of British goods continued at Salonga Haat under the leadership of Abdur Rashid.

Rashid was arrested from the congress office when the campaign of the volunteers reached its height under the slogan "Boycott the foreign goods, get the British out of this country".

Based on that incident, a bloody chapter of brutality by the British Beniyas took place at Salonga on that day as 39 British policemen fired on people.

Officially, the number of casualties in this incident was 4,500. But according to unofficial information, this number is known to be more than 10,000.

More than 100 years have passed since Salonga rebellion, but day has not been declared as a national day and a monument erected there, the writ petition stated.

Today, the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon issued the order and rule following the petition filed by 11 Supreme Court lawyers including Md Asad Uddin and Md Kawsar Ali seeking necessary directives.