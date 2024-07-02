Budhha idol stolen from temple in Patiya

Burglars have reportedly stolen a Buddha idol from a Buddhist temple in Mukut Knight village of Chattogram's Patiya.

The brass idol of Lord Buddha constructed during the British rule was placed at Mukut Knight Dhatu Chaitya Boudhha Bihar in the village under Dhalghat union of Patiya upazila, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Bhadanta Anamdorshi Mohathero, principal of the Bihar.

The idol was stolen early today after robbers broke into the temple around midnight, he added. "We informed the matter to Patiya Police Station," he said.

Contacted, Abdur Rahim Sarkar, inspector (investigation) of Patiya Police Station, said a police team visited the spot. "We will take legal steps if a case is filed in this regard," he said.