BSF shoots Bangladeshi dead near border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) near the Lohakuchi border in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat early yesterday.

According to BGB and locals, the incident occurred early yesterday when a group of eight or nine locals, including the deceased Nurul Islam, 63, tried to enter Indian territory to fetch cattle.

At that time, the BSF, patrolling the West Chamta camp on the Indian side, opened fire on the group injuring Nurul Islam.

Nurul was brought back to Bangladesh by his associates. He later succumbed to his injuries, reports our local correspondent quoting Imtiaz Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

Police has taken Nurul's body to the police station, said Imtiaz Kabir.

A protest letter has been sent to BSF, said Subedar Manjurul Islam, commander of the Lohakuchi camp of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Lalmonirhat-15 Battalion.