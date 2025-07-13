BSF shoots 2 Bangladeshis dead

At least two Bangladeshis were shot dead allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the borders in Sunamganj and Thakurgaon early yesterday.

The victims are Shafiqul Islam, 45, of Bhangerpara area under Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj, and Md Rasel, 20, of Natun Bazar area of Thakurgaon's Haripur upazila.

Lt Col AKM Zakaria Kadir, commanding officer of BGB 28 Battalion in Sunamganj, and Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer of BGB 42 Battalion in Dinajpur, confirmed the deaths.

Regarding the incident in Sunamganj, Lt Col Zakaria citing locals said, "A group of 10 to 12 Bangladeshis crossed 500 yards into Indian territory through the Bhangerpara border to bring cattle at night. On their way back, they faced resistance from BSF personnel."

The BGB official said the Bangladeshis hurled stones at the BSF personnel, prompting the Indian border guards to retaliate with sound grenades. As the group refused to retreat, BSF opened fire, injuring Shafiqul.

He was rushed to Dowarabazar Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries around 2:30am, Zakaria added.

In Thakurgaon, Md Rasel was shot dead by the BSF along the Minapur border of Haripur upazila early yesterday, said BGB sources.

According to BGB and local sources, BSF members from Parial camp under BSF-87 Battalion opened fire on a group of 7-8 people who illegally entered Indian territory. Rasel was critically injured but the other members of the group reportedly escaped unhurt.

Rasel succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a local hospital in India, said Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, BGB 42 Battalion CO in Dinajpur.

BGB held a flag meeting with BSF at the zero line yesterday evening.

At the meeting, BSF admitted to the shooting, stating that a patrol team from Parial camp opened fire around 4:00am when the group illegally crossed the border.

The BGB official said he strongly protested the killing, terming it a clear violation of border protocols.

"We told them [BSF] that the BSF can detain individuals, who cross the border illegally, and later hand them over to BGB for legal action instead of resorting to lethal force," he said.

The BSF will hand over Rasel's body today (Sunday), he said.

Rasel's father Niaz Uddin said his son went out on Friday evening and did not return. On Saturday morning, the family was informed that Rasel had been shot dead by BSF.

[Our correspondents from Sylhet and Thakurgaon contributed to the report.]