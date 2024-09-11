BSF returns body of teen killed in border firing

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over the body of Bangladeshi teenager Jayanta Kumar Singh early this morning after a company commander flag meeting.

Jayanta died in BSF firing along the Kantivita border in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila on Monday.

The meeting was held at the zero line on the Kantivita border around 2:00am between the two border security agencies.

Md Mozammel Haque, company commander of Dhantala BGB outpost led the Bangladeshi side while Santos Singh, a company commander of BSF, led the Indian side.

Following the meeting, the Officer-in-Charge of Islampur Police Station in Uttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, India, handed over the body to Dibakar Odhikari, the inspector of Baliadangi Police Station.

Police later handed the body over to the deceased's family.

Firoz Kabir, officer-in-charge of Baliadangi Police Station, said that Jayanta's father, Mohadev Kumar Singh and Md Darbar Ali, 50, from Nitoldoba village in the same upazila, were also injured after crossing the border into India early Monday.

Mohadev and Darbar were treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital in Rangpur.

The OC said, "Personnel from the Dingapara BSF camp fired at a group attempting to enter India by cutting through a barbed-wire fence."