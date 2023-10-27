BSF returns body of Bangladeshi two days after he was shot dead

India's Border Security Force (BSF) returned the body of a Bangladeshi man to local enforcement authorities Wednesday night, two days after he was killed in BSF firing in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila.

The body of Md Nur Jamal was handed over following a flag BGB-BSF meeting.

The company commander-level flag meeting was held at the zero line along Beurjhari border near Pillar 380 in Baliadangi upazila around 7:00pm, said Md Samsul Alam, company commander of Ratnai BGB border outpost.

After the meeting, the body was handed over to police, who later handed it over to the victim's family.

BGB sources said BSF members of Sonamoti camp opened fire on a group of five to six people when they entered India illegally through the border near Pillar 382-2s, leaving Nur Jamal dead on the spot.

Later, they took the body to their camp while the other group members escaped unhurt, the sources said.

Protesting the incident, BGB sent a letter to BSF for holding a flag meeting.

Responding to the call, BSF joined the meeting on the day of the incident and confirmed the death.