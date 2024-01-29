BSF returns body of Bangladeshi shot dead near Lalmonirhat border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) last night returned the body of Rafiul Islam Tuklu, who was shot dead by BSF on the Angorpota-Dahagram border of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat.

Indian police handed over Rafiul's body to Bangladesh police in the presence of BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members at Tinbigha Corridor around 11:30pm.

The body was handed over to the family of the deceased, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station Ferdous Wahid.

Rafiul Islam Tuklu, 33, was the son of Afzal Hossain of Dangarpara village of Patgram's Dahagram union.

Nayek Subedar Golam Mustafa, camp commander of Angorpota BGB camp under BGB Battalion-51, said that Tuklu was killed in BSF firing early yesterday.

Quoting locals, the BGB official told The Daily Star yesterday that Tuklu entered India through the Angorpota-Dahgram border at Dangarpara point around 4:30am when a team from Arjun Camp under BSF Battalion-6 in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district of India was patrolling the area.

The team opened fire and Tuklu was shot. He died on the spot, the BGB official said.

Mekhliganj police, with the help of BSF, recovered the body and took it to the police station following the incident.