BSF pushes back 7 Bangladeshis through Lalmonirhat border

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including three children, were pushed back early today by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through Hosanabad border in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila.

According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the group -- comprising two related families -- was sent back to Bangladesh around 5:30am through sub-pillar No 2 of main pillar No 882 amid rain, without any prior coordination with Bangladeshi authorities.

BGB personnel later detained them and handed them over to Patgram Police Station for verification.

The returnees have been identified as Kawsar Ali, 70, his wife Munni Khatun, 59, Khurshid Alam, 50, his wife Tara Khatun, 45, and their three children. All are residents of the Khalishpur area in Khulna's Doulatpur upazila.

Speaking to journalists, Khurshid Alam said, "We had been living and working as labourers in Delhi for nearly 20 years. All three of our daughters were born in India. Recently, Indian police detained us and later handed us over to BSF, who forcibly sent us back across the border early in the morning, while it was raining."

Subedar Anwar Hossain, commander of BGB's Baura BOP camp under Rangpur 61 Battalion, said, "The BSF violated international border norms by forcibly pushing Bangladeshi citizens across the border without proper procedure. We have informed higher authorities."

Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station, Mizanur Rahman, said, "We are currently verifying their identities.