BSF hands over AL leader Panna’s body to family

The body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was handed over to his family today at the Dawki-Tamabil integrated check post on the India-Bangladesh border, according to a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson.

The body was transported into Bangladesh by an ambulance around 12:00pm, in presence of officials from both the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Photo: Collected

Panna was "throttled to death", according to Indian media reported yesterday quoting a police source citing the post-mortem report.

The body of Panna, former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, was moved from the mortuary of Khliehriat Civil Hospital in Meghalaya to Dawki check post early today for the handover, according to East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad.The process has been coordinated between India's Ministry of External Affairs and Home Ministry and Bangladesh's home ministry.

The necessary paperwork was finalised yesterday evening at the East Jaintia Hills police headquarters and the Deputy Commissioner's office in Meghalaya.

However, due to the late hour, the transfer was postponed to this morning. A flag meeting between BSF and BGB officials was also held to facilitate a smooth transfer of the body, the BSF spokesman said.

A representative authorised by the Bangladesh High Commission arrived in Meghalaya to oversee the identification and repatriation of the body to his hometown in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh.

The body was positively identified by a relative at Khliehriat Civil Hospital, officials said.

Media reports in Bangladesh earlier said Panna, along with former Supreme Court judge Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, attempted to cross into India on August 24. Manik was reportedly apprehended by the BGB.