BSB Global Network chief remanded for defrauding students of Tk 18.29 crore

Hundreds of victims demonstrated in front of Dhaka CMM Court

A Dhaka court today placed Khairul Bashar, chairman of BSB Global Network, on a 10-day remand in a case filed over defrauding parents and students of Tk 18.29 crore in the name of higher education abroad.

Meanwhile, hundreds of victims staged a demonstration in front of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court today demanding his exemplary punishment for cheating them.

The victims gathered at the court premises from 9:00am today. Then they started forming a human chain from 10:00am. During this time, some of them spoke against Bashar. They showed various fake check papers given by Bashar. Later, they shouted slogans demanding his exemplary punishment.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after Khalid Saifullah, a sub-inspector of Criminal Investigation Department and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the prayer, the IO said from 2018 to 2024, Khairul Bashar, along with his wife Khandaker Selima Rawshan and son Arsh Ibn Bashar, formed an organised fraud ring.

The ring has extorted huge amounts of money from students in the name of admission opportunities, scholarships and visa processing in foreign universities. Students were attracted through fake visa processing, fabricated representations and advertisements.

Many of the students did not have applications submitted to any foreign university in their names and many others were cheated in various ways after going abroad, so he needs to be remanded to know the whereabouts of his wife, son and others responsible for committing such offences, said the IO in the remand prayer.

While the defence submitted an application seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client was implicated in the case as harassment.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed him on remand for questioning about the incident.

While being escorted in and out of the court, Khairul Bashar was reportedly physically assaulted by the victims. The victims also threw eggs at him.

A team of CID arrested him from Dhanmondi yesterday.

On May 4, the CID filed a money laundering case against Khairul, his wife, and son with Gulshan Police Station over defrauding 141 students out of Tk 18,29,57,680 by promising them higher education abroad.

According to the case statement, BSB Global has been allegedly deceiving students with assurances of admission to universities in countries like Australia and various European nations.